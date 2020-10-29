1/1
Carolyn Weston
Carolyn Weston

Carolyn Weston (née Papucci) passed on October 22, 2020, at age 77. Carolyn was born in Niagara Falls, NY, and obtained a bachelor's of art degree at Wilkes College. She taught elementary school in Niagara Falls and Parsippany, NJ, before working in the anti-poverty organization, Opportunities for Broome. She returned to her passion of teaching at St. Patrick's and St. James Middle Schools after her children went to school. Following her retirement from teaching, she continued to serve the community as education director and grant writer for the public television studio WSKG. She was a devoted spouse and mother, avid reader, and dedicated educator who believed her gifts should be used to improve the lives of her family and community. She was a wonderful cook, baker and dispenser of cookies to her grandchildren.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert; Sons John (Jaclene), Rob (Kacie), David (Jennifer); Daughter Kristy; grandchildren Biaggia, Autumn, Jaiden, Joseph, Claire, Dominik, Adam and Samuel; nephew Nelson III; and niece Elizabeth. She is predeceased by her father Nelson, mother Josephine, and brother Nelson, Jr.

A celebration of her life will occur virtually at a later date. To attend the virtual ceremony, please contact her husband, Robert, or any of her family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Broome County Humane Society at 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
