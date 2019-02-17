Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Carrie Louise Disbro

Binghamton - Louise Disbro, 91, passed away February 14, 2019. She is survived by her her sons William (Nina), Thomas (Carol), and Steven Disbro, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Clifton "Jim" Disbro and her brother William Thurston. Louise was a long-time member of the Fairview united Methodist church. She worked as a nurse for Binghamton General for many years and after retirement, volunteered at Binghamton General Hospital Auxiliary with her husband Jim. Louise was a devoted wife & mother who loved and cherished her family. She will be dearly missed.

Memorial services will be held at the Fairview United Methodist Church at a date to be announced. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations be made to the Fairview United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Apr. 14, 2019
