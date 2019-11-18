Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
Apalachin, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Casimir Orzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casimir "Cas" Orzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casimir "Cas" Orzel Obituary
Casimir "Cas" Orzel

Willseyville, New York - Casimir "Cas" Orzel, 90, of Willseyville, New York passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Cas was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Mary (Kozatek) Orzel; five siblings, Stanley, Leo, Eddie, Dolores, Phyllis. He is survived by his four children, Timothy (Laura) Orzel, Thomas Orzel, Maureen Orzel, Cathleen (Brent) Doane; seven grandchildren, Timothy, Jerome, Justin, Angeleen, Vanessa, Cameron, Cassondra; six great-grandchildren; brother, Albert Orzel; mother-of-his-children, Mary Ellen Kishpaugh; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Cas was a WWII and Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a life member of the VFW Post #1371 and the Candor American Legion Post #907. He retired from Owego Agway after 40 years of service. The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 2:45 with funeral services following at 3:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Pastor Michael Eaton, officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin, NY. Condolences may be made to Cas's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casimir's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -