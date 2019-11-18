|
Casimir "Cas" Orzel
Willseyville, New York - Casimir "Cas" Orzel, 90, of Willseyville, New York passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Cas was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Mary (Kozatek) Orzel; five siblings, Stanley, Leo, Eddie, Dolores, Phyllis. He is survived by his four children, Timothy (Laura) Orzel, Thomas Orzel, Maureen Orzel, Cathleen (Brent) Doane; seven grandchildren, Timothy, Jerome, Justin, Angeleen, Vanessa, Cameron, Cassondra; six great-grandchildren; brother, Albert Orzel; mother-of-his-children, Mary Ellen Kishpaugh; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Cas was a WWII and Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a life member of the VFW Post #1371 and the Candor American Legion Post #907. He retired from Owego Agway after 40 years of service. The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 2:45 with funeral services following at 3:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Pastor Michael Eaton, officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin, NY. Condolences may be made to Cas's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019