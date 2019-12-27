|
Casimir T. "Dobie" Dobrinski
Binghamton - Casimir Thomas "Dobie" Dobrinski, 93, of Binghamton, left this world peacefully in his sleep, on December 22, 2019, after a full, happy and longer life than even he expected. Casimir (fondly known as "Dobie" or "JaJe" to the grandchildren) was predeceased by his wife, Helen Frances Flannery Dobrinski, his mother, Lena (Cituk) Dobrinski, his father, Alexander Dobrinski, and his many brothers and one sister: John, Joseph, Stanley, Michael, Helen, Barney, Steve, Frank, and John. Dobie is survived by four devoted children he shared with Helen during 69 years of marriage. They fondly referred to their four children as their "first" and "second" families because of the age difference: John (Elaine) Dobrinski of Binghamton, NY, Barbara (Ernest) Skiadas of Binghamton, NY, Jennifer (Douglas) Locke of Randolph, NJ, and Heather (Greg) Adler of Vienna, VA. Also surviving Casimir are his MANY grandchildren, John Casimir Dobrinski, Michael (Taryn) Dobrinski; Alexander (Laurie) Skiadas, Michalena (Carl) Sukenik, Adam (Rachel) Skiadas, Cassandra (John) Kermidas; Alexandra, Tyler and Dylan Locke; Noah, Jonah, Jake and Jude Adler; and great grandchildren, Emma and Molly Dobrinski; Nicholas, Lucas and Anna Skiadas; Henry and Charlie Sukenik; and Athena & Theodore Kermidas. Dobie is also survived by his dog, Charlie, who now is part of the Locke family.
Casimir was born in 1926 in Avoka, PA. He moved to Tunkhannock, PA when he was 5 years old. Unlike his brothers, he did not work in the coal mines. Instead, he was a stalwart companion to his mother, and helped on the farm. When Casimir was old enough to join the Army, his mother signed a permission slip enabling him to join and ship out when he was just 17 years old. He returned with distinguished medals: Army Of Occupation Medal; War II Victory Medal; Medal of Good Conduct - along with a passion to pursue a career in Nursing. He used his GI-Bill to pursue this education in Nursing and ultimately became the well-respected Head of Psychiatric Nursing at Binghamton Psychiatric Center, where he met the love of his life, Helen, a nursing student.
Casimir was an avid football fan, including the Eagles and the Patriots, but mostly his grandchildren's sports teams, personal or college. He loved listening to Polkas on Sunday morning, doing many projects around the house, making kielbasa and horseradish at Easter, going to mass every weekend, saying his prayers in Polish every night, and keeping up with all of the aforementioned families as a (mostly) quiet patriarch. He leveraged his brand of quiet confidence to guide the family with his work ethic and principled but loving position of always putting family first. He abandoned his own dreams for a family farm to instead build a lake house for Helen that is used as a family mecca today. His last words were about fatherly concerns, never fully ceding the oversight of his adult children or his utter devotion to his wife, all of whom he loved so dearly.
Please join the family as they celebrate Casimir's life with visitation at J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main St, Binghamton, on Sunday, Dec 29th from 3 to 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, NY, Monday, December 30th at 10a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY, with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army. Luncheon immediately following the cemetery at the Union Catering Hall. 246 Clinton Street, Binghamton NY. The family wishes to acknowledge and sincerely thank each and every person at Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott, NY for their professionalism, compassion and kindness, and most of all - loving and personal care of Dobie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mercy House (212 North McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760) or K9s for Warriors (114 Camp K9 Rd, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081). Dobie and his family deeply appreciate each kindness, prayer, visit and thought offered during this difficult time.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019