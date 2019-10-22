|
Catherine A. Bernardo
Catherine A. Bernardo, 50, passed away on October 20th after a brave, lengthy battle with breast cancer, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She was born on October 11, 1969, in Johnson City, New York.
Cathi was a beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister. A friend to all who knew her. Her infectious smile and positive attitude brightened the room and the lives of everyone around her.
Cathi worked at Walden Oaks Country Club as the bar and restaurant manager for several years.
She was a Dean's List student at Tompkins Cortland Community College and was completing her degree in Liberal Arts. She was also a communicant at St. Mary's Church. She was a member and held several positions in the McGraw Lions Club. Cathi was an avid golfer and loved boating and being outdoors. Most recently, she founded The Foundation of Courage non-profit, for cancer patients.
Catherine is survived by her husband of 25 years, Marcus Bernardo, her daughter, Samantha and her son, Mario, along with her favorite pet, Ruby. She is also survived by her parents, David and Helen Rutkowski Sr. three brothers, David Jr. (Melissa), Joseph (Carrie), and Patrick Rutkowski, her paternal grandfather, Walter Rutkowski and her maternal grandmother, Genevieve Colona-Giordani. In addition, Cathi is survived by her in-laws, Mario and Carolyn Bernardo, Denise (Jeffrey) Stoughton, Renee (John) King, Lisa (Frank) Miller, John (Cara) Bernardo, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 59 North Main Street, Cortland, NY, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 24th, followed by a Celebration of Life. The Wright-Beard Funeral Home is serving the family.
In memory of Catherine, donations may be made to McGraw Lions Club, P.O. Box 6, McGraw, N.Y. 13101.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019