Binghamton - Catherine A. Millham, 84, of Binghamton, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Susquehanna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Millham, Sr, and her brother, Bob Adams. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Donald J. Millham, Jr. of Binghamton (Don's fiancé Lisa May and her daughter, Hannah Blakeslee), Michael and Susan Millham of Morgantown, WV; three grandchildren, Isabella Millham, Joshua Deeter, Taylor Deeter; and several nieces and nephews. She was born in Buffalo, NY and attended Sacred Heart Academy. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Buffalo State University, and then her Master's Degree from SUNY Oneonta. Cathy was always very proud to be a first-generation college graduate in her family. After meeting her late husband while in college, she relocated to the Binghamton area to start her career and family. She was a home economics teacher for the Chenango Valley School District for 35 years. She embraced her role at the school and truly loved all her students. She won the NYS Home economics teacher of the year award. Her former students fondly remember her always posting CV student athletes' newspaper clippings on her classroom door and chaperoning several proms, ski trips and class trips. At the end of each work week, Don and Cathy always looked forward to meeting with their Friday afternoon "Happy hour" crew. This special group of friends would laugh, tell stories, love and support each other over the years.
Her greatest pride, though, was being a mom. She took great joy in raising her family on Edgecomb Road in Binghamton. She was a great hockey mom, which included traveling to ice rinks throughout NY and the Northeast to watch her sons play hockey for 15+ years. Close family friends, Tom and Ann Hanley, often accompanied Don and Cathy on both hockey and leisure trips. In retirement, Cathy embraced living on the West Side of Binghamton and enjoyed attending mass at St. Patrick's Church, taking 'Gretzky' for walks, joining friends at The Beef for drinks and dinner, or entertaining family and friends in her home. As a grandparent, Cathy enjoyed cooking lobsters for her grandsons and spending time with her granddaughter. She was especially pleased when her granddaughter became a hockey player, too, and would watch her games via video when possible. Later in life, she always looked forward to the visits from her friends Ann Hanley and Mary Kelly, along with ongoing love and support from Lisa and Hannah.
Special thanks to Keepsake Village at Castle Gardens for many years of care, and the Susquehanna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Due to Covid19, the family was unable to receive friends or family, but held a private burial in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano, officiated. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made in Cathy's name to the CV Warrior Fund. This fund supports Chenango Valley students in need and is a project that would have been very close to Cathy's heart. To make a contribution please send a check, payable to CV Warrior Fund, to 221 Chenango Bridge Rd. Binghamton, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020