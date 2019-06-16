|
Catherine (Kay) Alpi
Apalachin - Catherine (Kay) Alpi, 90, of Apalachin NY passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Mercy House in Endicott NY on Sunday,June 9th after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her ex husband, William Alpi, with whom she remained good friends. She's survived by her children Lisa (Alan)Waltenbaugh of Apalachin NY and Mary (Sam)Toedtman of Fort Mill SC. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a very special niece, Michelle Scarsella, and a dear friend, Lou Evangelisti. Kay was very young at heart. Always "up" on the latest styles, celebrity gossip, political happenings, and trends. She even navigated her way around social media! Her fierce independence was something she was very proud of and kept her living in and maintaining her own home right up until she became ill. Once ill, Mercy House became her final home. Kay was lovingly cared for there by all her "girls" (and her "handsome" Kyle). The staff quickly embraced her spunky spirit and she became a "celebrity" there. She enjoyed the endless visits, attention, and love from staff and volunteers. Some of her favorite things included a good book (she was an avid reader), a new nightgown, jewelry, soaking up the sun, swimming, playing on her iPad and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. It was her grandchildren and great grandchildren that brought the greatest joy to her life. At Kay's request, there will be no calling hours or service. For those considering a memorial gift, kindly consider a donation to or Mercy House of the southern tier.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019