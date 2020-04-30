Catherine Davy
1925 - 2020
Spartanburg, SC - Catherine Davy, 94, passed away at home Monday, April 27, 2020. Born June 12, 1925 in Oxford, NY, she was the wife of the late Robert Davy, and the daughter of the late Wendelin and Anastacia Mertz. Mrs. Davy was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and of the Red Hat Lunch Bunch of Spartanburg. She was the only Avon Dealer in Coventry, NY for forty years. She enjoyed golf, fishing and especially exploring with metal detectors. Mrs. Davy is survived by four sons, Ronald R. Davy, Frederick C. Davy and wife Sharon, Richard A. Davy, and Patrick W. Davy; a brother Eugene Mertz; a sister Rita Terry; fifteen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Michael J. Davy, two brothers and two sisters. Burial will be private in Glenwood Cemetery, Afton. Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N Dean St, Spartanburg, SC 29302. Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
