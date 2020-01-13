|
Catherine E. Kocich
On January 13, 2020 Catherine E. Kocich, 98, was guided by her guardian angel to her new home. There she joined her parents, Frank & Mary Gilroy, her sisters, Ruth Downs and Rita Hawley and her devoted husband ,Leonard. Surviving her is her daughter and son-in-law Rosemary and Glenn Reich, her loving grandsons Stephen (Christine) and Vincent Reich. Also, her precious great-grandson Theodore (Teddy) Reich. She had many nieces, nephews and friends who lovingly kept in touch with her with calls, cards and visits. Catherine had 24 aunts and uncles and numerous cousins and she was the last survivor of these generations.
Catherine graduated from Johnson City High School in 1937 and Ridley Lowell Business School. She loved being a homemaker and kept an immaculate home. Her home for the past two years was at JGJ Hilltop Nursing Home where she received outstanding care. Thank you to so many special people. A funeral Mass will be offered 10:30 AM Wednesday January 15, 2020 at St. James Church where she was a lifelong parishioner. Burial will be In St. Augustine's Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call at the Church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Donations to Mercy House. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, NY. She was a strong, witty, enjoyable Irishwoman and a great mother. She will always be in our hearts.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020