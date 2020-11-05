Catherine "Kate" Margaret Holden
Glen Aubrey - Catherine "Kate" Margaret (Demoski) Holden of Glen Aubrey, New York. It is with heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Kate fell asleep, at home with her loving family by her side and departed to the mercy of God on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Catherine, 87, graduated from Norwich High School, where she was head cheerleader. Her classmates described her as "active as the day is long"; "passion for purple"; "Pep, Vim and Vigor"; sports minded; always cheerful, friendly with irrepressive energy and "are you ready?!" and that is how she lived her entire life. Catherine moved to Glen Aubrey where she met the love of her life, Leslie James Holden, who predeceased her. Mom said "I married your father because he always made me laugh." Catherine is also predeceased by her granddaughter, Stacy Ann Morgan; son-in-law, Michael Thayne and an honorary daughter, Judy (Hank) Petrick. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Ann Thayne and Nancy (Gary) Bidwell; son, William Holden; grandchildren whom she was very proud of, Jill (Chris), Steven (Wendy), Billy and Amy and Jennifer (Ben); great grandchildren, Brandon and Sean, Emma and Ava, Aiden, Kyle and Hunter; 2 brothers, Paul and Jim (Olga) Demoski and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Catherine lived a full life as a wife of a dairy farmer, a beloved mother and grandmother and as a postmaster for the United States Postal Service. Catherine worked in Glen Aubrey and retired from Kirkwood, NY with 37 years of service. She was on several occasions mentioned in The Evening Press as "The Champion Moonlighter of the Southern Tier" pumping gas, selling groceries and stocking shelves at the once Glen Aubrey Store. All while running the Post Office, cleaning, cooking, baking, sewing and attending evening classes for her postal career. Catherine instilled in her children and grandchildren strong family values and selfless love. Our Mother and our children's grandmother will forever have a special place in our hearts. Catherine was a member of St. Stephen and St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Whitney Point. Private services are under the direction of Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 199th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com
. An interment will be held in the Glen Aubrey Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Aubrey Cemetery. Our family would like to express our gratitude to the many caregivers, Susquehanna Nursing Home and hospice. Thank you for loving our Mother as much as we did.