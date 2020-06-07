Catherine (Tatich) MarincelJohnson City - Catherine (Tatich) Marincel, 94 of Johnson City, NY, passed away, Saturday June 6, 2020 at Absolut Care of Endicott. She was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph; four sisters, Helen, Mary, Anna and Susan; two brothers, Michael and William. She is survived by two children, Sharon Jablonsky (Michael), Greg Marincel; four grandchildren, Kara Murray (Don), Krista Jablonsky, Heather Marincel, Eric Marincel; four great-grandchildren, Haley Sherwood, Hunter Lausin, Devon Murray, Kaitlyn Murray; one great-great-granddaughter, Madison Murray; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to her niece, Dorothy Harding for the compassionate care and loving assistance she gave to Catherine throughout the years. She was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Endicott and a member of its Ladies Guild. She was a former employee of Park Pharmacy, Johnson City and a former volunteer at Wilson Hospital. Due to the current health restrictions, private funeral services were held for the immediate family. Burial was in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.