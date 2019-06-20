Services
Catherine Mary Garner

Zephyrhills - Catherine Mary Garner passed away June 11, 2019 at Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills, Florida. She is survived by her children; Beth Wilcox, Jeff (Lisa) Wilcox, Pamela Wrightman, Valerie (John) Grzybowski, Six grandchildren, brother Jack Gaffney, sister in law Jane Gaffney and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Viola Gaffney, her brother Robert Gaffney and husband Tom Garner.Service will be held on Friday, June 21st at Whitfield funeral home in Zephyrhills, Fla. Memorial gifts can be made to Gulfside Hospice, Zephyrhills, Fla.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 20, 2019
