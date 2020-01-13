|
Catherine (Katie) Moelder
Johnson City - Catherine (Katie) Moelder of Johnson City, NY, 72, passed away surrounded by her family at The Mercy House of Endicott, January 11th after courageously battling cancer with an incredible spirit for 4 years. Katie will be remembered for her very forgiving, unconditional love and kindness toward everyone. So many people adored Katie because everyone that she ever met, she made feel welcomed and loved. Katie is predeceased by her parents Carl and Letizia (Buemi) Moelder. She is survived by her brothers Edward Moelder: Oxford, NY, Richard Moelder (Carolyn) Conklin, NY, John (Michele) Moelder, Johnson City, NY, Annette Barrows, Endicott, NY sister (not by blood but by choice) ; Nephews Scott Moelder, Hans (Vicki) Moelder, John P. Moelder, Shane Moelder, Jason Moelder (Tiffany), and nieces Jenna (Chris) Harder and Rita Moelder (Jose) and many great nephews and nieces. Katie also leaves behind many close friends she considered family. Katie graduated from Johnson City High School and worked at IBM for over 30 years. She was a member of the American Legion and Binghamton Moose Club. Katie had many loves, including kayaking, fishing, playing softball, going to the beach and playing cards with her family and friends. She spent the last 10 winters in Florida with her brother John and his wife Michele enjoying many things together. Although Katie never had any children of her very own, she took on the role as Aunt Katie to all of her nieces and nephews very seriously. The interest shown by her in everything that her nieces and nephews did was like that of a true mother. Earlier in life Katie took care of her younger brother, years later as Katie's health began to deteriorate and until the very end of her life here on earth, Katie's younger brother John returned his love by taking care of his big sister and best friend. This brother and sister duo had a bond that forever stood the test of time. We will all miss Katie so very much... Until we meet again. Katie's family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Readling and his staff at the Broome Oncology of Lourdes and Dr. Damain and Liz Hull, NP her pain management team. A special thank you to Tess and Amy and all of the wonderful volunteers at the Mercy House in Endicott NY. The care that Katie received at the Mercy House made her last few months with us not only comfortable, but filled with love and meaning. A Funeral Mass be Offered 9:30 AM Thursday January 16th, 2020 at St. James Church, 147 Main St. Johnson City Burial Will be in Calvary Cemetery . The family will receive friends at the JF Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, NY on Wednesday January 15th from 3-6PM. Katie was such a fun spirit, in honor of her you are welcome to wear tie dye. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier at 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020