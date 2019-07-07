|
Catherine Tarbell Clement
Newark Valley - Catherine 'Kay' Clement, 95.5 years young, passed away on July 5, 2019. Kay is survived by her devoted children: Dr. Peter and Nancy Clement and Melanie and Frank Towner; her loving and very much cherished grandchildren: Clement and Kait Towner, Thomas Towner, Cassidy Towner, Carley (Clement) and Jose` Rojas Avila and Andrew Clement. The recent birth of her great- grandson, Oliver Edwin Towner, brought her an un-measurable amount of joy! Also surviving are 2 nieces and many dear friends including Sue Hills and Joe James whose kind deeds and visits allowed Kay to remain at home. Born at the family home in North Lansing, NY on Jan 23, 1924, Kay was an only child of Kenneth and Effie May Tarbell. She was an independent and strong willed young lady who graduated from Ithaca College receiving her degree in Physical Education and went on to teach in the Owego and Newark Valley School Districts. On Aug. 18, 1947 she married a young veterinarian, Dr. Edwin Clement, who, one year later, established his practice in Newark Valley. Kay worked along side Doc in his practice as they raised their family. A staunch and very proud Republican, she served as Tioga County Commissioner of Elections from the 70's to the 90's and was honored to serve as a delegate in 3 National Conventions. She was very active in girl scouting… teaching leadership, attending National Conventions, serving as a leader and was also instrumental in establishing Camp Wilderhill in Newark Valley. Camp Good Days and Special Times, an organization very near and dear to her heart was also blessed with her expertise. In her 'spare' time, Kay enjoyed gardening, knitting and traveling. But most especially, Kay adored her grandchildren and they knew it! She cherished every moment with them.
Visitation at MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St Newark Valley will be held on Friday, July 19th from 4-6 pm followed by a Service of Remembrance. Burial will be in the family plot at No. Lansing Cemetery on Saturday. If desired, kindly consider directing memorials to Camp Good Days and Special Times PO Box 665, Mendon, NY 14506 in loving memory of Catherine Clement. Memories and condolences may also be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 7 to July 8, 2019