Catherinea Bryce
Endwell - Catherinea A Bryce, 64, of Endwell NY passed away at Upstate Medical Hospital, Thursday November 28th, 2019 after complications from kidney transplant surgery. Cathy was born in Kingston, Jamaica September 16th, 1955, she immigrated to Brooklyn NY in 1970 where she completed high school at Prospect Heights H.S. and settled in the Binghamton area in 1976. She is retired from IBM Endicott / EIT after 28 years of service as a material specialist. Cathy is predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Dudley Bryce along with siblings Denise Brown, Anthony and Coswald Bryce. Cathy is survived by her beloved daughter Amanda Dorrell of Endwell NY, siblings Sharon Lambkin (Marlon) of Washington DC, Francene McIver of Endicott NY, Gregory Bryce of Syracuse NY, Judy Sparks of Chicago IL, and Shawn Bryce of Cincinnati OH, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday 1 pm from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate generously to Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Inc at Charity.gofundme.com/Cathybryce
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019