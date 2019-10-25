|
Cathryn L. Bunker
Binghamton - Cathryn L. Bunker, 68, Left her loving family on October 24th, 2019. Her family was by her side as she found peace, when her multiyear battle with cancer came to an end. Cathryn is predeceased by her parents Lucy & Miron Jasiak.
Cathryn is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Richard, and their little puppy Zane. Her children, Hollis and Christopher Healy, Harrisburg, PA, Kyle and Amy Bunker, Binghamton & Michael Bunker, of Binghamton; her brother Michael and sister in law Dona Jasiak of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her grandchildren, Cathryn, Caroline and Olive Healy, Andrew, Lucy and Broderick Bunker along with many more nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends who loved and admired her so much.
Cathryn retired from Avaya, formerly AT&T, after 30 years of service as the Communication Marketing Director overseeing the IBM national account. Cathryn then began her second career as the Senior Marketing Manager for Buckingham MFG. Cathryn's passion for her profession was exceeded only by her deep love and devotion to her family. Her most cherished times were those spent with her children and grandchildren, whether at the cottage on Sandy Pond or the condo at the beach in Topsail Island, NC. She will be remembered as a bright and resilient woman, who was incredibly witty, exceedingly kind, and "a little different."
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to her dream team, Dr. Jonathan Kloss, Dr. Janet Muhich, and Dr. Mark Walker, as well as the entire staff of Broome Oncology and Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Paul's Church, Chenango Street, Binghamton, Monday at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
In memory of Cathryn, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or to Danielle House, 160 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019