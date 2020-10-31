Cathy Cochran Campbell
Johnson City - On October 29, 2020, Cathy A. Campbell, 55, passed away unexpectedly at home. She was predeceased by her father Albert Cochran, mother Violet Blank, her brother and Irish twin Edward Cochran, beloved sister Brenda Marean, and grandmothers Ann Sweet and Kathryn Gillette. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years Don Campbell, her cherished children- son Donald (Alana) Campbell and daughter Kayla (DJ) Campbell. Cathy was looking forward to becoming a grandmother for the first time in January to Donald and Alana's daughter Luna Lee Ann. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara (Steve) Glanville and Annette (Brian) Hammond, cousin Lisa Neudeck, several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, and many other family members as well as long time friends Lulubelle Harris and Marcie Pratt. Cathy worked most of her life in retail, working at Sears where she gained a second family. Most recently she was employed at a Broome Development Home taking care of disabled people for which she had a true gift. Cathy was always the most loving, caring , and giving person you could meet. She took great pride in taking care people at her job and outside of her job. Cathy truly had a heart of gold. Cathy loved her family more than words can say. She enjoyed hosting backyard barbeques and bonfires. Cathy will be greatly missed by everyone that was blessed to have known her, but all can be assured that she will be by your side; our Angel, Cathy Campbell. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date due to the Covid pandemic. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com