|
|
Cathy L Peters
On March 22nd Cathy L Peters age 63 passed into the loving arms of our lord and savior Jesus Christ after a long courageous battle with cancer. Cathy is predeceased by her father Victor Slate and Mother Erma Lord.Father and mother in law Clifton and Evelyn Peters, eight brothers Bob Slate, Bill Slate,Jerry Slate,Charlie Slate, Richard Slate, Bruce And John Slate, one sister Alice Williams.She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Todd Peters, her black lab Jazmin and cats Lucky and patch. Sisters Betty Burchel, Jane Palmer, Juanita Pandich, Roberta Loveria and brother Thomas Slate and many nieces and nephews. Cathy worked for IBM and EIT for 30 years where her and Todd met. Cathy was a member of Our Lady Sorrows church. Cathy lover life whether it was playing or cuddling with her pets or working in her flower gardens or relaxing in the pool with Todd and friends or enjoying a campfire at their pond watching the sunset and also shopping with the girls. Cathy's special place was at the beach whether at the ocean or the beach at sandy pond where Cathy and Todd spent many summers with family and friends. Cathy loved cruising across the lake on their boat and always saying smell that fresh air. Cathy loved spending time with her large and loving family and her many caring and loving friends, she was truly blessed with both. I would like to thank the entire staff at Broome Oncology for the special care the gave Cathy. In lieu of flowers donations made to True Friends animal shelter 16332pa-706 Montrose pa 18801. Private service will be at convenience of the family. Arrangements by Allen Memorial Home, Endicott, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020