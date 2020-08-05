Cathy Lou Miller
Formerly of Binghamton - Cathy Lou Miller (Tripp), 71, went to be with Jesus after a courageous battle with Leukemia. She was the daughter or the late James Tripp of Johnson City, NY and the late Barbara Tripp (Bovee) also of Johnson City, NY.
Cathy was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Tripp, of Johnson City, NY. Cathy is survived by a sister, Linda Tripp Marino of Whitehall, PA, her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. Timothy C. Miller of Millersville, Pennsylvania, daughter Holly Noel Miller Parmer, spouse of Joshua Parmer, both of Lancaster, daughter Timalynn Ivy Miller Egan, spouse of Kerry Egan, both of Lancaster, and daughter Katrina Heather Miller of Millersville. She is also survived by her "little darlings" her grandchildren, Joshua Parmer, 7, and Anna Parmer, 3, of Lancaster.
Cathy graduated from Johnson City High School, Johnson City, New York in 1967. She worked at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School Library and moved to Missouri while her husband was stationed in the United States Army, at Fort Leonard Wood. She later moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania when her husband got a job at Millersville University. It was here that Cathy raised her daughters and built the life she always dreamed of.
Whether it was her sweet hugs or her never-ending generosity, Cathy always put others first. It didn't matter if she was singing to her grandchildren, talking to her daughters on the phone for hours, or sitting over coffee with her husband, her presence was never anything short of angelic. She so loved life, Hallmark movies, pizza, Halloween and pumpkins, her numerous cats and most importantly, making people smile. There will always be a hole in our hearts, especially around Christmas, her absolute favorite time of the year. Not a day will pass without us longing for her, but we are comforted knowing she is in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.
A private Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal, the same church where she was married in 1969. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Cathy's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 204 Washington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Endicott, NY 13760 or to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.