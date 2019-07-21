|
|
Cathy M. Lee
Harpursville - Cathy M. Lee (the donkey lady), 65 of Harpursville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Ann (Illsley) Westbrook and father, Ronald F. Hamilton. She is survived by her siblings; Mike, Bob, Pat, Sue, Thomas and Brian Hodges and Stephen Westbrook; aunts and uncles including special aunt, Linda Elliott; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Hannah Mason Harvey, and Amber and Dan Hubbard. Cathy retired from NYS DOT after many years of service. She loved her years showing and pleasure riding her many horses, donkeys and mules. Her vacations were spent at 100 Mile Trail Ride and Mule Days in Brookfield, NY. She loved animals more than life. Now she is driving "Glory" in the endless and tranquil country byways in eternity. The family wishes to thank Lourdes Hospital ICU for the professional care they provided Cathy. At Cathy's request there will be no calling hours. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy's memory can be made to local Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019