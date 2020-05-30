Cecelia (Meleski) Barnes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecelia (Meleski) Barnes 86 of Binghamton passed away on May 28th at Willow Point Nursing home.

She was predeceased by her husband Donald, sons Michael, James and parents Walter and Margaret Meleski.

She is survived by daughters Kathleen (James) Knight, Kirkwood and Elizabeth (Keith) Sterowski, Mountain, Top PA. 8 Grandchildren, Amy and Andy O'Hara, Jason (Anita) Barnes, Christopher and Joshua Barnes. Emma (Cory) Emms, Lauren and Damon Sterowski. 5 great grandchildren Olyvia, Hazel, Jackson, Dax and Bennet. Sister, Sally (Dick) Masters. Brothers Stanley (Barbara) Meleski and Bill (Kyle) Meleski. Also many nieces nephews and friends.

She was always there for anything her children or grandchildren needed. She had many trials throughout her life but never complained about anything.

She spent most of her younger life taking care of her family and then became a bus driver for the Susquehanna Valley school district in Conklin which she took great pride in. In retirement she loved the Hallmark channel, Blue Bloods, reading romantic Novels and ordering from QVC.

We would like to thank all the staff who took care of our Mom at Willow point for the last couple years.

A funeral mass will be held at St Mary of the Assumption Binghamton at a later date when the entire family will be able to gather together.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Broome County Humane Society or the ASPCA who Mom was very generous to throughout her life.

Arrangements are by The J. F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved