Cecelia (Meleski) Barnes 86 of Binghamton passed away on May 28th at Willow Point Nursing home.She was predeceased by her husband Donald, sons Michael, James and parents Walter and Margaret Meleski.She is survived by daughters Kathleen (James) Knight, Kirkwood and Elizabeth (Keith) Sterowski, Mountain, Top PA. 8 Grandchildren, Amy and Andy O'Hara, Jason (Anita) Barnes, Christopher and Joshua Barnes. Emma (Cory) Emms, Lauren and Damon Sterowski. 5 great grandchildren Olyvia, Hazel, Jackson, Dax and Bennet. Sister, Sally (Dick) Masters. Brothers Stanley (Barbara) Meleski and Bill (Kyle) Meleski. Also many nieces nephews and friends.She was always there for anything her children or grandchildren needed. She had many trials throughout her life but never complained about anything.She spent most of her younger life taking care of her family and then became a bus driver for the Susquehanna Valley school district in Conklin which she took great pride in. In retirement she loved the Hallmark channel, Blue Bloods, reading romantic Novels and ordering from QVC.We would like to thank all the staff who took care of our Mom at Willow point for the last couple years.A funeral mass will be held at St Mary of the Assumption Binghamton at a later date when the entire family will be able to gather together.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Broome County Humane Society or the ASPCA who Mom was very generous to throughout her life.Arrangements are by The J. F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.