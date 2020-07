Or Copy this URL to Share

Cecelia M. Barnes



Passed away on May 28, 2020.



A Memorial Mass will be offered on July 14th 10am, at St Mary of the Assumption church. Court Street Binghamton. Burial will be in Calvary cemetery.



Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home



150 Main Street, Johnson City New York.









