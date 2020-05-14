Cecelia T. Bertoni
Endwell, NY - Cecelia T. Bertoni, 93, fell asleep and woke up in Heaven on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Anyone who had the pleasure of spending time with Cecelia, whether a moment on the street, or hours at a family celebration, would be eager to note her quick smile and open heart. Cecelia lived a life of faith, love and gratitude. Elle aimait la langue francais, (She loved the French language), and married that love with her skill as an educator, teaching words and phrases to anyone who would engage. She also recalled and celebrated life encounters with speakers of French, many of whom noted her "native pronunciation", much to her delight! Predeceasing Cecelia were her parents, Gus and Wanda (Pecor) Myruski; her husband, Louis F. Bertoni, Sr.; her brother, Clarence Myruski, her husband's parents, Amelia and Patsy Bertoni, in-laws Irene (Chuck) Bystricky, Rose (George) Beavers, Frank (Irene) Bertoni, Fred (Ann, Nini) Bertoni, Patsy (Chuck) (Agnes) Bertoni, Dorothy (John) Mallozzi, John (Al) Townsend, Ada (Ray) Jackiewicz and Angelo Bertoni. Cecelia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Louis, Jr. and Sheila (Scanlon) Bertoni; two grandchildren and their spouses, Briana (Bertoni) and Marc Honrath, Ryan and Mollie (Soltanoff) Bertoni; her great grandchild, Aurora, two brothers and two sister-in-laws, Clyde (Susan) Myruski, Raymond (Lois) Myruski, and sister-in-law, Mary Townsend. In addition, Cecelia loved many nieces and nephews and was Meme to many more family members than Aurora. Mrs. Bertoni taught for over 25 years and retired in 1985 from the Vestal Central School District where she loved teaching both French and Writing. Until recent years, Cecelia was an active member of St. Ambrose Church in Endicott. The family wishes to recognize the selfless love and care given to Cecelia by the staff of Hilltop, in particular those at James G. Johnson Nursing Home, about whom she would often note, "You can tell that this is a Christian home. Everyone here is so loving!" In addition, our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Mona, whose constant loving updates and direction sustained us in these last weeks. Private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City and a celebration of her life will be held in the future. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cecelia T. Bertoni's memory to United Methodist Homes, Hilltop, JGJ Nursing Home, 286 Deyo Hill Road, Johnson City, NY 13790. We are sure she heard the words we all long to hear, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Condolences may be made to Cecelia's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 14 to May 17, 2020.