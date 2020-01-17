|
|
Cecil W. Spencer
Deposit, NY - Cecil W. Spencer, 84 of Deposit, NY passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Cecil was predeceased by his parents Erford and Frances (Wright) Spencer; wife Shirley Stanton; son Randy Spencer; and brothers Elmer and Fred Spencer.
He is survived by his 2 sons Daryl & Jennie Spencer of Martinez, GA, and Shawn Spencer of Conklin, NY; daughter Marlaina & Douglas Kishbaugh of Conklin, NY; sisters Audrey, Letty and Betty; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cecil was a veteran of the U.S. Navy who served on the Forrestal Aircraft Carrier during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the NYSDOT for many years until his retirement. Cecil was a great provider for his family continuing throughout his life including his grandfather stages. He has several great friends who meant a great deal to him and will miss him dearly. He loved to golf and bowl and was involved in many leagues over the years. Cecil never wanted to give up his independence. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend who will be dearly missed.
Special thanks to Lourdes Hospice for their compassion and wonderful care.
A Funeral Service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 14 Monument St. Deposit, NY on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1pm. with Rev. William Wright officiating.
Interment will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deposit, NY at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the Church on Monday from 11am to 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lourdes Hospice, 4192 Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850, or "Meals on Wheels" 85 Walnut St. Binghamton NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020