Celia A. Ross
Maine - Celia A. Ross, 90 of Maine, NY went to be with Her Lord on 3/11/2019. She was predeceased by her Husband Richard of 59 wonderful years, Grandson Nickalos Ross, Granddaughter Nicole Cornell, Great Grandson Seth Swindler. Celia is survived by her loving children Elizabeth (Fran), Pamela, Donna, Cheryl (Jim), Richard (Kathi). Celia is also survived by her 10 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren, Brothers, Henry & Kenneth & Sister Georgianna, along with many Nieces and Nephews, all who loved her deeply.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Nanticoke United Methodist Church, C/O Connie Piech, Treas. 78 Cayuga Dr. Lisle, NY 13797 where Celia was a parishioner for over 50 years. A Celebration of Life will be held, May 19 at the Nanticoke United Methodist Church at 1pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019