Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
on Chenango St.
Hillcrest, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
on Chenango St
Hillcrest, NY
View Map
Celia Ann Worden


1923 - 2020
Celia Ann Worden Obituary
Celia Ann Worden

Raliegh, N. C. - Celia Ann Worden, 96, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born to John and Nancy Liciandrello on July 3, 1923 in Binghamton, NY. She was predeceased by her loving husband Henry (Jack) Worden, her son Gary Worden, her grandson Scott Worden, and her three sisters. She is survived by her children: Jack (Darlene) Worden of Cary, NC; Pat (Bill) Kay of Naples, FL; Sharon (Jim) White of Fort Myers, FL; daughter-in-law Elaine Worden of CA; her grandchildren: Tricia (Joe) Podres; John (Julie) Worden; Kevin (Dawn) Worden; Matthew (Catherine) Worden; Patrick (Sildha) Worden; Jennifer ( Kevin) Coffey; Michael (Tammy) Worden; Janice Worden; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Celia was a devout Catholic and was a communicant at Saint Catherine of Sienna Church in Hillcrest for many years prior to moving to North Carolina. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was always there to cook family dinners, babysit, help wherever she was needed, or just to talk. She enjoyed attending grandchildren's numerous sporting events, musical performances, and other activities. She will be forever missed by all. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Chenango St. in Hillcrest, burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday the 20th from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Celia's memory can be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020
