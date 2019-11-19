|
Chad A. Brutvan
Chad A Brutvan, 38, passed away Nov. 11, 2019 surrounded by his family holding his hand. Chad lived in NYC trying to find his place in music and art. Chad is survived by his parents Rhonda & Robert Monahan and biological father Gene & Nancy Brutvan. Chad had four siblings Eric, Shannon, Robert, and Michael, with many nieces and nephews he adored, his aunt Lynda and her children. God called upon Chad to join his angels that have watched over him for so long. He is joined with his grandparents Alfred & JoAnne Madison and girlfriend Jane to continue the watch over his loving family. The immediate family will hold a celebration of life for family and friends.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019