Chad Joseph Shields
Greene - Chad Joseph Shields, 50, of Greene, passed away August 29, 2020 due to injuries he sustained from riding his bike to work, the farm he loved. Chad was born November 16, 1969 to parents Bill and Marilyn and big sister, Jennifer.
He was predeceased by his dad, baby brother Hud William, and son, Shawn.
Surviving him is his biggest fan, his mama; new bride and love of his life, Lisa; daughters, Holly (Pedro), Amber and Ashley Giles; sons, Toby, Brenden, Jacob, grandson to be, and sister, Jennifer (Dennis). Also surviving are granddaughters, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles Rocky, Gary (Patti), and Randy (Diann); and aunt, Bev (Dan).
Chad took thousands of pictures of his canine best friend, Zeus, another love of his life.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, September 12th at 1:00 PM at his home at 1374 State Hwy. 206, Greene. Please wear a mask.
Donations can be made in his honor to any SPCA. Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.