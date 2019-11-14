|
Chad M. Cummings
Greene - Chad M. Cummings, 36, of Greene, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after a life long battle with Cystic Fibrosis. He was predeceased by infant brother, Bryan Cummings; Maternal Grandfather, Harold Horton and Paternal Grandparents, Harold and Bernice Cummings. Chad is survived by his parents, Kevin and Charlene (Sherry) Cummings, Grandmother, Gerry Lindow; sister Renee Cummings, Grandmother, Diane Horton; nieces, Madelynn, Natalee and Jenell; special Aunt and Uncle, William and Barbara Utter; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends of the family may call Sunday, November 17, 2019 at The First United Methodist Church, Greene from 2:00 to 3:00pm. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 3:00pm. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 306 Industrial Park Road, Middletown, CT 06457. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019