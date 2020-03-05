Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Ave.
Endicott, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Ave.
Endicott, NY
Charlene A. Reardon

Charlene A. Reardon Obituary
Charlene A. Reardon

Endicott - Charlene A. Reardon passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Chuck and Jean Reardon. She is survived by her four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Tim and Peggy Reardon of Port St. Lucie, Fl., Fran and Suzanne Reardon, and Pat Reardon of Endicott, NY., and John Reardon of Fulton, NY. To family and friends, Charlene went by the nickname "Muff", a name her brother Tim gave her the day she was born. She is aunt Muff to eleven nieces and nephews and nineteen grand nieces and nephews. During her time she was employed with Grover's Pig Stand, Fay's Drug, and finally retiring after 25 years with IBM/Huron. The family will receive family and friends at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave., Endicott on Monday from 10:30 am until 12 pm with Mass to follow at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
