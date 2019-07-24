Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
1951 - 2019
Binghamton - Charles A. Edwards 68, of Binghamton, passed, away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his parents Ivan & Edith Edwards, wife, Hope, brothers and sisters, Dick, Bill, Gary, Jim, Dawn & Carol, and K-9 companion, Daisy. Charles is survived by his companion, Renae, son, Thomas & (Danielle), grandson, Hunter, sisters, Connie & Barb, brother, Doug also numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends. Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved playing guitar and singing. He also really loved his river bank. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901 and burial will be in the Port Crane Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 24, 2019
