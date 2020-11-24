1/1
Charles A. "Charlie" Hill
1934 - 2020
Charles A. "Charlie" Hill

Harpursville - Charles A. "Charlie" Hill passed away peacefully at his home Mon. Nov. 23, 2020. Charlie was born Aug. 1, 1934 in Grand Island Nebraska, where he attended most of his schooling, he then went to Vestal and Graduated from Windsor school. He had a variety of jobs as a chicken farmer, served in the National Guard and the USA EUR in Germany, until he left the military in 1958. He worked at Homemade Brands and eventually started at and retired from Vail-Ballou/ Maple Vail in 1996. Charlie had a very fulfilled life with an extensive list of hobbies, including building houses, fixing cars, doing firewood and was a "gentleman" farmer. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Bonnie and his 6 children, Charles (Mary), Dr. Donald, Steven, Richard, Wendy (Gregory), and Scott (Dr. John Flores). He was also blessed with 11 Grandchildren and 6 Great- Grandchildren.

As per his wishes there will be no service or calling hours, he wanted to leave this world with very little fanfare. He and his sage advice and endless wisdom will be missed. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
