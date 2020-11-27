1/1
Charles A. Hoffman
Charles A. Hoffman

Endicott - Charles A. Hoffman, 77 of Endicott, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, August and Melvina Hoffman; his brothers, William and Howard Hoffman; his sisters, Marion Franz, Peggy Hess, and Rosemary Coolbaugh. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela; two daughters, Melissa (Jim) Yankovich, Erika (Doug) Wilkinson; his son, Charles (Heather) Hoffman; five grandchildren, Krista (Paul) Melvin, Sierra and Alex Wilkinson, Charles Jason and Alyssa Hoffman; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Vera Melvin; his sister, Mary Hoffman; his sister-in-law, Sue Hoffman; his brother-in-law, William Coolbaugh. Chuck worked for over 35 years at Parlor City Construction with a group of great friends. In his youth he loved playing baseball and basketball. He was an outstanding athlete and truly loved the games. He was a kind and loving father who enjoyed being with his family. He supported his children in all of their endeavors and was a constant source of strength. With the love and support of his children, he was never alone during his recent illness. Special thanks to Dr. John Perry and Dr. Julia Miller for their years of care and support as well as Paula, Tom and Alyson Pasquale for their love and their endless help in caring for Chuck. A Funeral Mass will be offered, Wednesday, 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 300 Odell Ave. Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, on Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
