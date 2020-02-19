|
Charles A. Kneller
Vestal - Charles A. Kneller, 94, of Vestal, passed away Tuesday, February 18th at his home. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia. He is survived by his daughter Gail (Kneller) O'Reilly, 3 grandsons, Tim (Sara) O'Reilly, Kevin O'Reilly and Patrick (Rachel) O'Reilly, his great grandchildren, Lydia, Mathew, Sheldon and Lillian.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp, was a member of the Marine Corp League, Marine Corp Color Guard, the VFW, the Purple Heart Assoc., U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corp., The Continental Fife and Drum Corp, where he played the snare drum, he was a former drum major with the Vestal High School Band, and the Path Finders Search and Rescue Group. He was a retired NY State Trooper with Troop C and was a part of the Apalachin Raid in 1957. Two years ago, he was honored as the oldest living State Trooper in Troop C history. Charlie enjoyed watching his grandsons with their sports activities and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral and interment services will be held, Saturday at 5 p.m. from the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal where full military honors will be accorded at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday at 3 p.m. until services at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020