Endicott - Charles C. Harvey of Endicott, went to eternal rest on April 27, 2020 after a long battle with illness. He was predeceased by his parents Clayton and Hazel Harvey and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Rosalind A. Harvey, sons Karl and Charles Jr., daughters Nancy and Bettieann, several grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, a sister Beverly, and many nieces and nephews including a special niece Linda and a special friend Kris.

A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the United Methodist Church on Nanticoke Ave., Endicott, NY or the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
