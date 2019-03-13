Services
Candor - Charles "Chuck" Horton, 75, of Owego passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at home. Chuck is survived by his wife of 25 years, Molly Horton; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Marge Horton, Michael and Laurie Horton; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jon White; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers and 2 sisters; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Condolences may be made to Chuck's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 13, 2019
