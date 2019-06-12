|
Charles C. Kark, Sr.
Port Crane, NY - Charles C. Kark, Sr., 81, went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marjorie. He is survived by his children Christel Harris, Charles & Nancy Kark, Jr., Jon & Pattie Kark, Phillip & Flossie Kark, Joe & Jean Kark and Debbie & Charlie Fernandez; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother David Kark; several nieces, nephews and special friends.
Charles began his career raising chickens and delivering eggs to hundreds of customers in Binghamton, NY. He graduated Practical Bible School and Youth for Christ Director Training School in 1958. He was the Area Youth for Christ Director for three years. He then took over running the family farm and also drove a school bus for the Chenango Valley School District for 42 years. During those years he also was the Town of Fenton Supervisor, a Broome County Legislator, and Broome County Contracts Officer. In 1970 he co-founded the Path of Life Camp. He served on several board of directors, including Gideons International, Child Evangelism Fellowship and the NY State Fish & Wildlife Service. Charles was a participant in setting up the annual Legislative Day for the NYS Legislature and the National Day of Prayer in Broome County. He supported the New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedoms and in 2012 became the Pastor of Park Terrace Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the Port Crane Baptist Church, 38 Canal Street, Port Crane, NY on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6-9pm and Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9-11am with a Funeral Service following at 11am. The burial will be in Restful Acres Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Path of Life Camp ATTN: Conference Center Building Fund, 53 Winn Hill Road, Port Crane, NY 13833 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 1091, Binghamton, NY 13902
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 12 to June 13, 2019