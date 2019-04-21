|
|
Charles D. Spear
Binghamton - Charles D. Spear, 68, passed away on April, 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Harlin V. and Ruth Spear, brother Harlin D. Spear and father-in-law Earl Birtch, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Virginia and his children Heather & John Sprague, Dan & Becky Spear, Michael & Jill Birtch, Rebecca & Mark McNett and John & Kristi Sifen; 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; brother Leland Spear; sisters Marilyn Spear and Diane Bowen and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge in Binghamton since 1978 where he served as Governor, Treasurer and earned his fellowship. He was a retired employee of Gault Chevrolet. Charles loved shuffle board, golf, NASCAR and most of all spending time with his family who will dearly miss him.
The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11am-1pm with a Funeral Service to follow. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019