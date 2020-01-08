Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church,
Endicott, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Endicott, NY
View Map
Charles D. Thomson Obituary
Charles D. Thomson

Endicott - Charles D. Thomson, 91, of Endicott, passed away peacefully on Monday January 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Grace Thomson in July of 2019, his parents, Alexander and Katherine Thomson, and two brothers, Richard and William Thomson. He is survived by his children; Cheryl Thomson, Scott Thomson, Lisa Thomson and fiancé David Hoppe, grandchildren; Jennifer Mangino, John (Natalia) Conaty, Sarrah Combs, Adam (Stacy) Thomson, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Charles was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. He was a US Air Force and Navy Veteran serving in Foreign Wars. Charles enjoyed camping with his family and building race cars in his early years. He was a hardworking man who was quick witted and known as Mr. Fix-it. The family will receive friends on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 12 noon at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Endicott. Entombment will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Charles can be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
