Endwell - We mourn the loss of Charles DeLorenzo who passed away on January 3rd, just days after his 78th birthday. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and all that he cherished. He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 50 years, Theresa; their children, Jason DeLorenzo of Dallas, Texas and Carla DeLorenzo of New York City; his grandsons, Sam and Michael; as well as his brothers, Donald DeLorenzo and Samuel DeLorenzo in addition to the rest of his extended family. Chuck also shared a special bond and many good times with his "adopted" son, Hai Nguyen of Fort Collins, Colorado. If you knew Chuck, you would know where to find him, especially during his favorite season, summer. He enjoyed playing tennis for hours upon hours at Rec Park with his buddies with whom he shared many great times. He often played shirtless, which gave his family and many onlookers a good laugh! Chuck grew up in Binghamton and lived in the area most of his life. While he was successful in his business endeavors, he would tell you his greatest achievement was his family whom he loved dearly. He was a simple man who loved history, newspapers, tennis and Syracuse football. But his greatest pleasure was his two grandsons who brought him the endless hours of fun and joy later in his life. He loved watching them play sports and marveled at their energy. He will surely be their biggest fan from above. The DeLorenzo family would like to express their deep appreciation to his caregivers Scott, Thalya and Yvonne who were so kind and caring during the last year of his life. We could not have done it without them. The family will have a private ceremony, as per Chuck's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a that would benefit underprivileged children or to The Children's Home of Wyoming Conference of Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020