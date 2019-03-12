|
Charles E. Aswad
Greene - Charles E. Aswad, 92, of Greene, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the New York State Veterans' Home in Oxford where he served as resident council president. Charlie was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Mary. He is survived by his children, Michael (Sharon) Aswad, Lu-Anne (Brian) Kellett, Mark Aswad, Bonnie (James) Norton, Theresa Smith, Thomas (Brenda) Aswad, John (Eileen) Aswad; 28 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He was also survived by his siblings, Patricia O'Neill, Esther Aswad and William (Mal) Aswad. Among Charlie's many accolades he was devoted husband and wonderful father who loved his family. He was a long time member of the Immaculate Conception Church, Greene where he served on Parish Council. Charles was a Navy veteran and served in World War II and the Korean War. He served many years as a volunteer fireman attaining the position of Assistant Chief during his tenure. He loved camping and his camping family. A Funeral Mass will be offered 11:00 AM Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, Greene. Friends and family may call Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Root Funeral Home, 23 N. Chenango Street Greene, NY 13778. The family would like to give a special thank you for the care given by the wonderful staff at the NYS Veterans Home and especially to the Oak Neighborhood staff who became close family during Charlie's stay. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NYS Veterans' Home, 4207 State Hwy 220, Oxford, NY 13830. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2019