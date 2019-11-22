Services
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Portales Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Brown Obituary
Charles E. Brown

Portales, NM - Graveside rites for Charles E. Brown, 90, of Portales, NM will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tues., Nov. 26, 2019 in the Portales Cemetery. Those desiring to make memorial donations may send them to the church or .

Charles Edward Brown was born Mar. 24, 1929 in Binghamton, NY to the home of Ruth (Rockwell) and Charles F. Brown, and died Nov. 18, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. Mr. Brown's boyhood home was in Castle Creek, NY. He attended school in Whitney Point, NY. He enlisted in the Army at an early age, and served in the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC). During his time in the Army he was stationed in Japan and the Philippines. After finishing his enlistment with the Army, he joined the Navy as a Seabee, and served in Cuba. Following his military service, he was married and made his home again in Binghamton, NY where he was employed with General Electric and later E. H. Titchner. After leaving there, he moved to FL and then to Albuquerque where he met Natividad Macaranas. They were married July 14, 1988 in Las Vegas, NV. For the remainder of his lifetime he made his home in Portales.

Mr. Brown's working career was spent working at a number of jobs. After moving to Portales, he spent his time doing the upkeep and repairs on their various rental properties. He was an avid chess player. He was always good for a practical joke, or a funny story. Charles was an accomplished wood carver and liked to make puzzles and other small items. He also really liked watching trains and planes.

He is survived by three sons, two daughters and a daughter-in-law, Charles R. Brown of Chenango Forks, NY, Mark Allen Brown of Binghamton, NY and Michael and Christine Brown of Port St. John, FL; his favorite daughter, Linda Brown of Vestal, NY and Maryann Pawlyshyn of Portales; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his very special friend, Sheila Savitz of Portales; a step-daughter and son-in-law, Carey and Paul Kiekel of Binghamton, NY, and two step-sons. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Don, John and Richard Brown, and by his beloved wife, Natividad, who died Dec 24, 2010.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wheeler Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -