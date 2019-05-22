Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vestal Center United Methodist Church
478 West Hill Road
Vestal, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Vestal Center United Methodist Church
478 West Hill Road
Vestal, NY
View Map
Vestal - Charles E. Curtis, 77, of Vestal, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He is predeceased by parents, Walter and Helen; youngest brother, Eugene. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Carole; daughters, Pamela (Joe) and Kimberly (Georges); grandchildren Andrew, Leeanne and Piper; brother, Gordon (Sandy); Sister-In-Law, Clara; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Charles was a member of the Vestal Center United Methodist Church, Methodist Men, and former President of the Trustees. He retired from NYSEG. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Susquehanna Nursing Center for their compassion and care of Charles for the last 6 months. A Memorial Service for Charles will be held on Friday, May 24 at 12 PM at the Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Road, Vestal. The family will receive friends at Church on Friday from 10 AM until Service time at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his Church: Vestal Center United Methodist Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 22 to May 23, 2019
