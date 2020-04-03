|
Charles E. Ellsworth (Chuck)
Johnson City - Charles E. Ellsworth (Chuck), 93, of Johnson City, New York fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday night, March 31, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. Chuck was born on February 15, 1927 in Johnson City to the late Marguerite and Paul Ellsworth.
Chuck is predeceased by his beloved daughter Linda Youmans, brother Gene, and sister Pauline. He is survived by his loyal wife Jane of 68 years, two sons and their spouses; Charles Ellsworth Jr and wife Kate of Binghamton, NY and Gary Ellsworth and wife Lori of Endicott, NY; his son-in law Gary Youmans; seven grandchildren, Megan and Colin Ellsworth, Christopher and Michael Youmans, Jessica, Lexi, and Josh Ellsworth and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was an active member of St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Church and Ukrainian Social Club and long-time worker at St. John's Memorial Center. He enjoyed working at St John's Memorial Center with all of his great friends, bartending at the Social Club, golfing, bowling, fishing, and remodeling projects at his children's homes. Chuck was an avid NY Giants and Yankee fan and enjoyed nothing more later in life than to watch a game on TV with his wife and family.
Chuck was a Navy veteran of WWII serving aboard the USS Seminole in the Pacific Theatre and a member of the Johnson City Ukrainian American Veterans Post 43. He was a retired Quality Control Engineer and Manager at I.B.M. Corporation in Endicott retiring in 1984 with over 30 years of service.
Chuck's family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Lourdes and UHS Home Care, the staff at Wilson Memorial Hospital and Willow Point Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care over the last year.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, a private funeral service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 10am at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1 St. John's Parkway, Johnson City with Rev. Father Ivan Synevskyy officiating. This service will be available on YouTube Live 10am https://youtu.be/3uQouK8DH9Q
A Memorial Divine Liturgy for Chuck will be celebrated at a future date for family and friends to attend. Expressions of sympathy in Chuck's memory can be made to St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Please feel free to share your remembrance and reflections for Chuck on his guestbook at www.chopyak-scheider.com.
VYCHNAYA PAMYAT MEMORY ETERNAL
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020