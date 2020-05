Or Copy this URL to Share





Binghamton - Charles "Chucky" Harvey born August 6th 1965 passed away April 30th 2020 peacefully at home. He was predeceased by His parents Thomas Sr., Nancy Harvey and brother Thomas Jr. Harvey. He is survived by brother Ronald (Kim) Harvey, Sister Wendy (Dann) Sturdevant, Daughter Elle White and his girlfriend Karen Brownell. Sign his guestbook at







Charles E. HarveyBinghamton - Charles "Chucky" Harvey born August 6th 1965 passed away April 30th 2020 peacefully at home. He was predeceased by His parents Thomas Sr., Nancy Harvey and brother Thomas Jr. Harvey. He is survived by brother Ronald (Kim) Harvey, Sister Wendy (Dann) Sturdevant, Daughter Elle White and his girlfriend Karen Brownell. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com . Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store