Charles E. Harvey
Binghamton - Charles "Chucky" Harvey born August 6th 1965 passed away April 30th 2020 peacefully at home. He was predeceased by His parents Thomas Sr., Nancy Harvey and brother Thomas Jr. Harvey. He is survived by brother Ronald (Kim) Harvey, Sister Wendy (Dann) Sturdevant, Daughter Elle White and his girlfriend Karen Brownell. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020.