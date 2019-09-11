|
|
Charles E. Murdock
Chenango Bridge - Charles E. Murdock, 96, of Chenango Bridge passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Charles was born on March 31, 1923 in Afton, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Chester and Edna Cuyle, his in-laws Dutch and Claire Warner, brother Chester Cuyle, his wife of 63 years, June Murdock, son-in-law John Wood and grandson Jason Warne.
He is survived by his 6 children Charles M. Murdock, Susan Wood, Gregg and Susan Murdock, Gary Murdock, Marcia Williams and Mindy Malia; grandchildren Matthew (Tracie), Damon, Nichole, Amie (Dmitriy), Jessica, Vincent (Courtney), Brittany (Carrick), Joshua, Andrew and Courtney; 12 great grandchildren; sister Ruth Hovey, sister-in-law Barbara (Bill) Jamieson; brother-in-law Gary Warner; several nieces and nephews.
Charles was a WWII Veteran of the First Special Service Force, of the United States Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star as well as many other medals. In July 2013 the FSSF was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for Superior Services during WWII. He was a retired teamster for Holmes Transportation. He enjoyed hiking and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
Per Charles' request the burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to: , Attn: Advance Guard, PO Box 758518, Topeka, KS 66675-8518.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019