Charles E. "Chuck" Oliver
Nineveh - Chuck died peacefully on Sat. June 8, 2019 at Mercy House after a 14 month long battle with pancreatic cancer. A battle he fought with courage and dignity. He was the son of Edward and Ethel Oliver. He was predeceased by his father Edward and his in-laws John and Julia Ippoliti. He is survived by his devoted wife Janet, his loving daughter Kasey (Jonathan) and granddaughter Evelyn, son, Timothy and grandson, David, his mother Ethel, sisters Susan and Barbara (Jim) and their families. He is also survived by his brother's in law Jeffrey and Jon Ippoliti and their families and an Australian sister, Rosie (Graeme), along with many supportive friends during his journey, Dave Brown, cousin Jeff (Therese) Oliver, Rick and Marlene Cicciarelli, Dr Gary and Bobbi Dean, Jennifer Zisken, Rick and Sylvana Dodd and many friends at CHCC. Chuck was well known and respected owner of Oliver's Sales and Service LLC, Husqvarna and Stihl Dealership (founded by his father) who was known to listen quietly and speak slowly. He graduated from Harpursville Central School where he was class president and attended Cornell University. He was a member and supporter of Colesville Rotary Club, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Hawk Mountain Assoc., New York Farm Bureau, NYS Forester Assoc., Appalachian Bear Rescue, Broome County Humane Society and Cornell Hawk C.C. He enjoyed travelling, having visited Sweden, France, Italy, Switzerland, Bermuda, Hawaii and many Carribean islands. He worked very hard all his life and enjoyed bird watching, walking through Sapsucker Woods, visiting the Cornell University campus to follow the resident red tailed hawks and meeting HG, Woodg and Hanni. He also enjoyed wine pairing/dinner at P.S. Restaurant. He especially enjoyed taking the HUV "up on the hill" to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature. He delighted in seeing the bald eagles, hawks, songbirds and other wildlife. He had extraordinary care at Lourdes Oncology, Dr Reading, Katy W. N.P. the staff, nurses and Mercy House. They made his journey more tolerable. He will be sorely missed by so many. Rest in peace, you so deserve it.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Sat. at 11 a.m. Rev. Barbara Green will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, at his request, please consider donations to the Cornell University Raptor Center 507 Tower Rd, Ithaca, NY, The Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Avenue Endicott, NY 13760, or The Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903 in Chuck's name. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
C, Someday we will be together again "up on the hill" until then I will always "look up" ILYF,J
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 12, 2019