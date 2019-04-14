Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Charles E. Rogers

Charles E. Rogers Obituary
Charles E. Rogers

Kirkwood - Charles E. Rogers, 79 of Kirkwood, New York, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 after a long battle with lung disease. He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Barbara E. Rogers. He leaves behind his brothers, Jerrry and Donny, and sisters, Elsie, Sharon and Margie. He also leaves behind his children, Charles T. Rogers, Timothy (Jeannette) Rogers, his stepchildren, James (Kathy) Sparks, Debra (Randy) Smith, and Michael Sparks, his grandchildren, KT, Destiny and Ryan and several nieces and nephews. At dad's request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019
