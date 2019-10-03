|
|
Charles "Chuck" Edwards
Chenango Bridge - On the morning of Sunday, September 29, 2019 Charles "Chuck" Francis Edwards, 58, passed away unexpectedly. Chuck was a man of many skills and a naturally gifted human being. He had a fulfilling life and much success traveling the world. Chuck owned his own businesses in both construction and marine rentals. Most recently he was employed at Broome Bituminous.
Chuck was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Mary Edwards and brother, Ronald Edwards. He was an exceptional and loving father of sons, Brandon Edwards and Dylan Edwards who survive him. He leaves behind Andrea Watkins Weissflog, Koelle Boneck and Isheal Martinez.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, October 4, 2014 at New Life Ministries, 201 Hill Avenue, Endicott with Pastor Joe Wickman officiating. Family will receive friends at New Life from 11:00 am until the time of services. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2019