Charles F. Cline



Kirkwood - Charles F. Cline, 87, passed away unexpected on June 4, 2020. He was born in Riverside (Kirkwood), NY on April 25, 1933 to Alice (Hatch) Cline and John F. Cline. He was a man devoted to his wife, his family and God. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always had a smile on his face and could carry on a conversation with anyone he met. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was a US Army Veteran serving in Germany during the Korean War. He worked for Branch Motors and United Healthcare, loved cars, camping and going on Chuck's boat. He was predeceased by his parents and survived by his wife of 66 years Gladys; three children Charles (Mary Ann) Cline, Teresa (Scott) Mishoe and Michael (Juanita) Cline; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:30am until 10:30am at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be private at Sts. John and Andrew Church. Burial with Military Honors in Riverside Cemetery in Kirkwood.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store